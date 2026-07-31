Latin America Risk Report
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Friday Reading List - 31 July 2026
AI is getting good at building a reading list. But not the reading list. I still needed to add dozens of links and delete a bunch of others. So much for…
Jul 31
•
James Bosworth (Boz)
10
Where is the new right-wing ALBA?
On this week's WPR column and some potential thoughts on how I could be wrong.
Jul 30
•
James Bosworth (Boz)
6
1
Lula and Sheinbaum still push back effectively - July 2026
Breaking news: Brazil and Mexico are bigger and different than their smaller neighbors
Jul 29
•
James Bosworth (Boz)
5
Mexico - Tren Maya travelogue - July 2026
Overbuilt, overstaffed, mega-infrastructure that successfully and comfortably got me from point A to point B on time.
Jul 28
•
James Bosworth (Boz)
12
2
On using AI to write newsletters
My thoughts on the process of co-writing with AI while keeping what is published human.
Jul 27
•
James Bosworth (Boz)
31
3
Friday Reading List - 24 July 2026
More summer travel ahead
Jul 24
•
James Bosworth (Boz)
10
2
Chile - Kast’s economy - July 2026
Chile's president will get his tax and economic reform passed by the Congress. That may not be enough to save the economy and his approval ratings.
Jul 23
•
James Bosworth (Boz)
4
US Policy Odds and Ends - 22 July 2026
Short comments on various issues around Latin America (mostly Venezuela) rather than one long analysis
Jul 22
•
James Bosworth (Boz)
2
1
Colombia - ADLE’s first legislative defeat
The Petro-Uribe alliance is weird and unlikely to hold, but demonstrates that President-elect de la Espriella doesn’t have guaranteed control of…
Jul 21
•
James Bosworth (Boz)
19
2
Venezuela - Governance Debt
Paying for the mistakes and corruption of the past
Jul 20
•
James Bosworth (Boz)
4
Friday Reading List - 17 July 2026
A river of news
Jul 17
•
James Bosworth (Boz)
9
1
Brazil - Lula remains the favorite for reelection - July 2026
The polls and Bolsonaro family drama favor the president.
Jul 16
•
James Bosworth (Boz)
2
© 2026 Hxagon, LLC
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts