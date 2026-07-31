Latin America Risk Report

Latin America Risk Report

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Friday Reading List - 31 July 2026
AI is getting good at building a reading list. But not the reading list. I still needed to add dozens of links and delete a bunch of others. So much for…
  James Bosworth (Boz)
Where is the new right-wing ALBA?
On this week's WPR column and some potential thoughts on how I could be wrong.
  James Bosworth (Boz)
Lula and Sheinbaum still push back effectively - July 2026
Breaking news: Brazil and Mexico are bigger and different than their smaller neighbors
  James Bosworth (Boz)
Mexico - Tren Maya travelogue - July 2026
Overbuilt, overstaffed, mega-infrastructure that successfully and comfortably got me from point A to point B on time.
  James Bosworth (Boz)
On using AI to write newsletters
My thoughts on the process of co-writing with AI while keeping what is published human.
  James Bosworth (Boz)
Friday Reading List - 24 July 2026
More summer travel ahead
  James Bosworth (Boz)
Chile - Kast’s economy - July 2026
Chile's president will get his tax and economic reform passed by the Congress. That may not be enough to save the economy and his approval ratings.
  James Bosworth (Boz)
US Policy Odds and Ends - 22 July 2026
Short comments on various issues around Latin America (mostly Venezuela) rather than one long analysis
  James Bosworth (Boz)
Colombia - ADLE’s first legislative defeat
The Petro-Uribe alliance is weird and unlikely to hold, but demonstrates that President-elect de la Espriella doesn’t have guaranteed control of…
  James Bosworth (Boz)
Venezuela - Governance Debt
Paying for the mistakes and corruption of the past
  James Bosworth (Boz)
Friday Reading List - 17 July 2026
A river of news
  James Bosworth (Boz)
Brazil - Lula remains the favorite for reelection - July 2026
The polls and Bolsonaro family drama favor the president.
  James Bosworth (Boz)
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