About the Latin America Risk Report

I’m James Bosworth (aka Boz). I’ve spent the past two decades researching and writing about politics, economics, security, and technology in emerging markets, and I’ve lived across Latin America in Chile, Nicaragua, Mexico and Colombia. I’ve been blogging about Latin America since 2004, tweeting since 2009 and sending this newsletter since 2018. In 2017, I founded Hxagon, a consulting firm that performs political risk analysis and bespoke investigations. I’m also a Superforecaster with Good Judgment Inc., a weekly columnist at World Politics Review, and a non-resident fellow at the Stimson Center’s Latin America Program.

This newsletter began as a follow-up experiment to a project I completed tracking polling and politics during Mexico’s 2018 general election. The Latin America Risk Report still tracks elections, but the publication has expanded to cover security, economic, and political issues throughout the region. The Latin America Risk Report operates through Hxagon, my consulting firm.

This newsletter is published for free every Tuesday and Friday. Paying subscribers receive additional coverage including a Wednesday newsletter focused on US policy in Latin America and a Thursday newsletter analyzing an aspect of the politics or security of the region separate from the US.

I hope you’ll subscribe to and enjoy the Latin America Risk Report.

-Boz

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