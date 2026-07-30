Where is the new right-wing ALBA?
On this week's WPR column and some potential thoughts on how I could be wrong.
This week’s World Politics Review column (gift link) focused on the question of what the current generation of rightwing leaders will attempt to build regionally, if anything. There is a clear affinity among the leaders who have been recently elected. They act as allies of each other and of President Trump in the US. But unlike previous decades with the…
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