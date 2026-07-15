Viceroy notes - July 2026
Can reporters FOIA the memes that Marco Rubio sends to Delcy Rodriguez on WhatsApp?
This weekend’s NYT describes Marco Rubio as the “de facto viceroy” who “runs Venezuela from Washington.” The US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor has control of the finances and maintains regular WhatsApp conversations with interim President Delcy Rodriguez in which they discuss minister appointments, ongoing projects, and share memes.
The…
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