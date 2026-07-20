Venezuela - Governance Debt
Paying for the mistakes and corruption of the past
Reuters - Delayed orders, confusion slowed Venezuelan military’s response to quakes
OCCRP - Venezuelan Housing Program Scrutinized After Quakes Brought Down Buildings
NPR - Venezuela’s earthquake recovery overshadows its push for democracy
There is a concept in tech companies called “technical debt” or “coding debt” or “design debt,” in which a company pay…
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