US Policy Odds and Ends - 22 July 2026
Short comments on various issues around Latin America (mostly Venezuela) rather than one long analysis
The Maria Corina Machado profile/interview in the New Yorker revolves around the fact that she remains verbally supportive of the Trump administration, even as the US government has backed Delcy Rodriguez and prevented her from returning to Venezuela. Machado does seem to be tiptoeing toward a more activist stance, threatening to return to Venezuela des…
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