I write about US policy in Latin America every Monday for paying subscribers. But because I took yesterday off for the holiday in the US, here is a special Tuesday edition. In today’s newsletter:

Southern Caribbean military buildup continues Latin America tepid in its backing of Maduro The new Monroe Doctrine Rubio to Mexico and Ecuador Sheinbaum’s management of Trump New plans for Haiti

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The USS Lake Erie crossed the Panama Canal, adding to the US naval buildup in the Southern Caribbean. Adding to the perception that something important is about to happen, National Security Advisor Marco Rubio visited Southcom in Miami to get a briefing on security in the region. That said, the Caribbean is big and more than just Venezuela’s northern coast. Online images showing a massive buildup of ships just off Venezuela aren’t accurate in terms of location.

Still, even as I wrote last week that an actual invasion is almost certainly off the table, chatter about the potential for a limited military strike is growing given the number of ships in the area. But, notably, the prediction markets give it a <25% chance of occurring before October. Look for that number to spike if a strike is forthcoming.

Trump will make a 2PM announcement today that is likely to be related to security and military issues. Maduro and his people will be monitoring it closely out of concern that it signals an operation is forthcoming.

Colombia’s foreign minister called an urgent CELAC reunion to discuss the US naval moves. While about two-thirds of CELAC’s foreign ministers attended the virtual meeting, they failed to come to any consensus or statement.

Maduro is and should be quite concerned that he lacks friends and allies across the region. Brazil provided a bland statement opposing intervention, but Lula has stayed distant from Maduro. The statements from the Trinidad and Tobago PM last week caught Maduro off guard. The governments of Argentina and Peru have been downright hawkish about Venezuela in recent weeks. Ecuador recently declared the Cartel de los Soles to be a terrorist organization, and will likely highlight that fact during the upcoming Rubio visit (see below).

Latin America would reject a full-scale invasion of Venezuela, but they aren’t going to overreact to the current ship movements and risk angering the Trump administration. They may even be muted in their reaction to a limited strike. Further, in an era where tough-on-crime rhetoric is a political winner and many populations are concerned about Venezuelan criminal gangs, many governments, including the ones in Peru, Ecuador, Jamaica and T&T, see domestic benefits to aligning themselves with a “counter-narcotics” operation. To the Trump administration’s credit (it’s probably Rubio and his team), they seem to be pushing behind the scenes for a greater diplomatic isolation of Maduro by countries that are Trump allies or who need something from the administration.

Over the weekend, Maduro accused the Trump administration of planning a regime change operation. He claimed to have evidence of a video call between Rubio and Maria Corina Machado in which Rubio promised regime change would be soon. Maduro also accused the US of violating the 1967 Treaty of Tlatelolco against nuclear weapons in the Western Hemisphere. Most of the hemisphere knows the US is not officially part of the treaty, and the treaty only covers weapons, not nuclear-powered submarines. So nobody reacted. This is the sort of absurd accusation that Chavez could have pulled off, but Maduro fails at.

Amid the over-saturation of coverage of the Caribbean military question, I appreciated this quote from Tom Shannon in Newsweek:

"If there is a new Monroe Doctrine, it's kind of emasculated in the sense that the president is not bringing what you need to the game in order to win.”

Yes.

There is a bigger policy point in sending this large of a military presence into the Caribbean while withdrawing from Europe and Africa. This is part of Trump’s “new Monroe Doctrine” or view of the world as spheres of influence to be managed by China, Russia, and maybe Europe. Take the long view (separate from the immediate question about military strikes), and this represents the next three years for the policy toward the Western Hemisphere. Even as the White House stresses “the president is prepared to use every element of American power,” Shannon is correct that many needed elements of US power have been weakened by the administration. The massive cuts of USAID and VOA have reduced influence. US intelligence agencies have been gutted in terms of personnel and resources. The controversies over immigration and migration are taking a previous US strength and turning it into a weakness. The current US president likes the tougher parts of American powe, including the military and law enforcement, but it’s not “every element.” He’s gutted elements of US power, and that will turn out to be self-defeating over the long term.

Marco Rubio is traveling to Mexico and Ecuador this week.

The priorities in Mexico are trade and security. On trade, Mexico announced last week that it would increase tariffs on China, a move that appears to be a way to make the Trump administration happy and grant them another pause in tariffs.

On security, Sheinbaum wants to demonstrate cooperation with the US without ceding ground on the question of US military operations inside the country. In a recently published interview with Daily Caller, Trump said that he believes much of Mexico is run by the cartels. He said he had offered military support to Sheinbaum, but that offer had been rejected.

Daniel Noboa cancelled a planned trip to Asia so that he can be present when Rubio arrives (Ecuador still signed an FTA with South Korea despite the president not being there). While Ecuador seeks trade and economic assistance from the US, the primary focus of this meeting is security. In fact, there was a military leadership shakeup in Ecuador over the weekend that signals Noboa wants to enter “a new phase” of conflict against the country’s gangs.

Politico covers Sheinbaum’s management of Trump, suggesting that she is not doing well in absolute terms, but the fact that she has managed to defer the worst outcomes means she is doing better than most other leaders in the world.

Tomorrow’s newsletter for paying subscribers will discuss Sheinbaum’s approval ratings at the one year point of her term, as well as some of the challenges that her administration faces.

Important for today’s newsletter, Sheinbaum’s high approval ratings play a role in how the Trump administration views and treats her. If she were politically weak, the Trump administration would be much more aggressive in terms of how they are implementing tariffs and engaging on the security front. However, Sheinbaum has portrayed herself as a powerful leader. She has a rubber-stamp Congress and a court system that she can bend to her will; and she is doing it with >70% support of the population, something the US president is probably jealous of. Trump cannot push her around as easily as he can some leaders who only have 30% support and face real electoral threats in the short term. Keep that in mind during Rubio’s visit this week.

The US and Panama circulated a draft UNSC resolution to transition the under-resourced Kenya-led mission into a larger, more militarized force to defeat the gangs. While the assumption before the meeting was that China or Russia would block this effort, their comments were not as negative as expected. China, in particular, does not want to take any blame for Haiti failing just to make a political point.

OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin pitched a $2.6 billion plan to secure and rebuild Haiti. Ignoring the details for a moment, I love the fact that Ramdin is thinking big. In a world where too many proposals try to be cheap, this is the first serious proposal I’ve seen that actually suggests providing a level of resources that might make a difference. Can he raise that money when the UN can’t even seem to get $100 billion? I don’t know, but the bigger ask is absolutely justified and puts pressure on countries to contribute more.

Thanks for reading.