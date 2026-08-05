The Orange Drift - August 2026 update
Depending on Brazil's election, this map may be the high-water mark of the trend.
With Abelardo de la Espriella’s inauguration this week, I have updated the April Orange Drift map (see that original post for more explanation). This map shows one way to categorize Latin America at the current moment: how leaders are reacting to Trump.
The Latin American countries colored in orange represent about 40% of the region’s population and 35% …
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