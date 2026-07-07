The Argentina vs Cape Verde game was fantastic. Afterward, I posted on Twitter/X:

The France vs Paraguay game had problems, which led me to post:

The Twitter/X algorithm grabbed that second post about Paraguay vs. France and decided that it was exactly the sort of controversial comment that could drive engagement, particularly from France fans and those who want to argue about Paraguay’s style of play. It pushed my comment into people’s feeds who don’t regularly follow me and my usual commentary on political risk in Latin America. You can see from the stats that it received over 100k views and over 600 comments, much higher than my typical posts, not quite “ratioed” but close.

I spent the 24 hours following that post being attacked with lots of angry comments, called names, accused of various crimes, etc, nearly all from people who have never read a single thing I’ve written previously. I’ve been writing on the internet long enough to not be bothered by too many things said online, and I’ve read plenty in the past about how social media impacts politics and society. However, I thought I’d offer a few comments after experiencing the receiving end of a social media algorithm's attempt to use my content to enrage a group of people.

From my end, it was random. There was no reason for my comments to go viral other than the fact Elon Musk’s platform wanted to increase the anger. Nobody famous retweeted them or argued against me. When I’ve had a social media post go viral in the past, a map or a random LatAm politics comment, there were clear reasons for it to spread because other people who are connected directly or indirectly to me shared them. In this case, it was ‘popular’ solely because the algorithm decided to push it. Almost nobody initially retweeted or liked the comment (because people following my account on social media aren’t usually commenting about sports, though World Cup time makes it a bit different).

Auto translation played an enormous role. Over the course of the day, I received a bunch of angry comments in French that Twitter sometimes helpfully auto-translated for me. And I realized that many of those people saw my tweet in their feed auto-translated into French or whatever language they speak. So not only is the algorithm pushing controversy, but it’s helping controversy cross language divides.

People know they are being manipulated. The comments about my post included some meta-comments about how this very unpopular comment spread. Many of the people commenting were annoyed that my comment appeared in their social media feed. I was accused of manipulating the algorithm for profit.

Virality converted to nothing. Over 100,000 views and 600 comments produced roughly zero new followers and, as best I can tell, zero new newsletter subscribers. Compare that to past viral moments driven by actual humans sharing a map or a LatAm politics take, which reliably brought in readers who stuck around. Algorithmic reach is empty calories. The platform borrowed my post to generate anger, harvested the engagement, and returned nothing. It then ended as quickly as it started, with comments and views on the post coming to a complete halt about a day later. That is odd because usually the posts with lots of views have a long tail of days or weeks of additional comments and views. In this case, the algorithm decided to move on to the next controversy.

This is how political “controversies” get manufactured, and analysts should adjust. Everything I watched happen to a soccer take happens daily to political content across Latin America. An offhand comment by a minister, a candidate, or a random account gets selected by the algorithm, pushed across communities and language barriers, and buried in genuine rage from people who never saw the original context. Viral outrage was once a noisy but usable signal of public opinion. Increasingly it’s a signal of what one company’s engagement model decided to amplify that day. Political risk analysts and media outlets who treat trending outrage only as organic sentiment will make bad calls and further push the narratives.

This outrage machine exacerbates polarization and benefits more extreme candidates. A candidate who generates rage gets free distribution to exactly the audience that will amplify the fight, while a moderate competing on policy details gets no algorithmic subsidy at all. You can see that in Colombia’s and Peru’s most recent elections as well as the various disputes involving US policy around the region. To win, candidates must adapt their messaging to find ways to break through the noise of the generated controversies, but in doing so, they are participating in the decline of more genuine political debate.

Speaking of World Cup, my World Politics Review column this week leans into the trilaterally hosted sporting event while discussing the future of USMCA.