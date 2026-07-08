MAGA is turning against Maria Corina Machado again
Plus some comments on US policy toward Cuba and Argentina
Venezuela
The White House is upset that Maria Corina Machado wants to return to Venezuela amid the earthquake recovery. They accuse her of being politically motivated. Of course she is politically motivated; she is trying to topple a dictatorship. The White House is also very sensitive to any criticisms that their earthquake response efforts have been an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Latin America Risk Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.