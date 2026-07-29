Lula and Sheinbaum still push back effectively - July 2026
Breaking news: Brazil and Mexico are bigger and different than their smaller neighbors
Some links to recent articles:
Washington Post - Lula op-ed to Trump: ‘No one will defeat us through lies’
WSJ - Brazil Sees a Trump-Led Effort to Tilt Election Against Lula - WSJ
NYT - Cuba, Lacking Fuel, Relies on Ingenuity to Defy Trump’s Blockade
CNN - For years, the US went after Mexico’s drug lords. Now it’s looking at the politicians
Americas Quarterl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Latin America Risk Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.