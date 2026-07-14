This week’s WPR column (gift link) is on Guatemala’s new attorney general, Gabriel García Luna. President Arevalo has spent his first two years in office fighting against the previous and corrupt AG, Consuelo Porras, but now he has someone in place who will stop actively undermining the president and actually get to work implementing the anti-corruption agenda that so many Guatemalans hoped for when they voted for Arevalo back in 2023.

Back in the 2010s, Guatemala and the CICIG were the centerpiece of the hemisphere’s anti-corruption fight. The momentum against corruption was strong enough to help remove and imprison a corrupt president and vice president. Then it fell apart in Guatemala and the regional trend was weakened and politicized elsewhere. As I write in the column, Guatemala will now be a “rare experiment in the other direction: an attempt to convert a captured prosecutor’s office back into a functioning one.”

If Guatemala is now moving in the correct direction, it’s worth looking at where the anti-corruption fight stands elsewhere. Have a map.

Several countries could defensibly wear more than one color. Mexico could arguably be brown, yellow, orange, or red depending on which parts of the politics and huachicol narrative you weigh most heavily. Brazil could be blue or yellow, and the Bolsonaro family would certainly file it under orange. Costa Rica could be blue or yellow; I lean yellow because of how much the Chaves government weakened what had been one of the region’s stronger accountability systems.

A few additional notes:

Mexico - The governor of Sinaloa was forced to step aside only after pressure from the United States. The huachicol investigations are real, but clearly avoid some of the most politically sensitive families. There are some indications that corruption investigations target political opponents (though not as bluntly as in some other countries). And outside of a weak prosecution of the former head of Pemex, the government never truly pursued the Odebrecht corruption of the 2010s. Corruption is at the heart of Mexico’s security and organized crime problems; politics prevents the government from doing more.

Brazil - The prosecution of the Banco Master scandal and the Hidden Carbon investigation last year demonstrate that Brazil’s anti-corruption institutions remain active, which is why I colored it in blue. The fact that so few politicians have faced consequences for those scandals, including the named Supreme Court justices, is why I think Brazil is on the verge of being labeled orange.

Argentina - The Manuel Adorni case has been a drag on Milei’s government for months. The courts have done nothing to police Milei’s government. Polls show corruption is among the top concerns of voters.

Colombia - Never prosecuted an Odebrecht case in the 2010s, despite the evidence handed over by Brazil. Petro’s campaign and government were full of controversy that was never investigated by the institutions. And now the former lawyer for a con man and a sanctions-evasion artist is taking over the presidency.

Ecuador - Ecuador’s acting prosecutor general, Carlos Alarcón, a Noboa ally, has ordered anti-corruption raids on the homes of opposition figures. They have banned several opposition parties due to corruption accusations. It’s clearly orange and threatens to go red.

Peru - The outgoing congress, with Fuerza Popular votes, passed what critics accurately call pro-crime laws that gut prosecutorial powers, and political control of the judiciary has shifted to Fujimori’s side. Whatever enforcement survives will be pointed at Fujimori’s enemies, not the new president and her allies.

Yet despite how many countries have backslid, polls suggest corruption remains an electoral issue after a decade overshadowed by Covid, crime, and inflation. It is the top voter concern in Argentina and the second concern in Brazil, and both countries vote within the next 15 months. Voters in Mexico rank corruption high on their list of concerns and give Sheinbaum, an otherwise popular president, low marks on the issue. Campaigning against corruption remains a winning strategy, even if governing against it remains rare. All it takes is for voters to demand a bit more accountability, and the anti-corruption experiment can be repeated elsewhere, with Guatemala once again as the trendsetter.