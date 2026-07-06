Is Abelardo the Colombian Bukele?
No. But instead of just dismissing the question or arguing against it, let's sit with with it for a moment and think through what it could mean.
Questions about the Bukele model are persistent in Latin American politics, which, to give El Salvador’s president some reluctant credit, demonstrates just how sticky and successful his narrative building and branding have been.
Most recently, the question has been applied to Colombia’s President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella. Will he be the Colombian B…
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