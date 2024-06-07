Good morning and happy Friday!

This week’s newsletter and my World Politics Review column discussed Claudia Sheinbaum’s victory in Mexico’s elections.

Here is this week’s reading list and upcoming events.

Reading List

DW - Latin American anger grows over China's economic clout

Vanity Fair - Inside America’s Secret Efforts to Free US Hostages

El País - In a chaotic world, an indispensable hemisphere

Americas Quarterly - Saudi Arabia Courts Latin America and the Caribbean

Financial Times - Five challenges facing Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum

Bloomberg - Claudia Sheinbaum’s Huge Mandate in Mexico Comes with a Dilemma

The Economist - Claudia Sheinbaum’s landslide victory is a danger for Mexico

Insight Crime - Mexico’s Extreme Election Violence Explained

The New Yorker - Will Mexico Decide the U.S. Election?

Politico - The Most Important National Security Issue Facing America, With the Least Amount of Attention

The New York Times - Deadly Floods in Brazil Were Worsened by Climate Change, Study Finds

Insight Crime - Data InSights: Latin America Smugglers Opt for Commercial Flights

Bloomberg - The Race to Map the World and Protect $110 Billion of Trade

World Politics Review - Venezuela's Election Outcome Isn't a Done Deal Just Yet

Armando.info - El mazo (de dólares) que los Cabello movieron a España

EFE - La cancillería chilena sube el tono y dice que dichos del fiscal venezolano son “inaceptables”

Bloomberg - Colombian Companies Face Energy Crunch as Gas Reserves Plunge

Reuters - Colombia facing budget shortfall of nearly $7 billion

La Silla Vacía - La constituyente de Petro cae mal en el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU

Reuters - A farm in Bolivia's Andean plains grapples with hotter climate

CSIS - The Evolution of Chinese Engagement in Argentina under Javier Milei

Reuters - Winter deepens misery for Argentina's poor following Milei's financial cuts

Wall Street Journal - U.S. Prosecutors Probe Global Hacking-for-Hire Operation

The Economist - As seas rise, the relocation of Caribbean islanders has begun

Wall Street Journal - Even Hardened Convicts Are No Match for These Guard Geese

Upcoming Events

10 June - Inter-American Dialogue - Addressing the Root Causes of Migration: Insights from the US Strategy for Central America - The Dialogue

10 June, Atlantic Council - From competition to competitiveness: Unlocking growth and productivity in LAC

11 June, CSIS - Friendshoring the Lithium-Ion Battery Supply Chain

12 June - Wilson Center - Children at Risk at the Border Report Release

12 June - Wilson Center - New Hurdles for Elections in Latin America

Thanks for reading

Have a great weekend!