Friday Reading List - 7 June 2024
How many Mexican election articles did you read this week?
Good morning and happy Friday!
This week’s newsletter and my World Politics Review column discussed Claudia Sheinbaum’s victory in Mexico’s elections.
Here is this week’s reading list and upcoming events.
Reading List
DW - Latin American anger grows over China's economic clout
Vanity Fair - Inside America’s Secret Efforts to Free US Hostages
El País - In a chaotic world, an indispensable hemisphere
Americas Quarterly - Saudi Arabia Courts Latin America and the Caribbean
Financial Times - Five challenges facing Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum
Bloomberg - Claudia Sheinbaum’s Huge Mandate in Mexico Comes with a Dilemma
The Economist - Claudia Sheinbaum’s landslide victory is a danger for Mexico
Insight Crime - Mexico’s Extreme Election Violence Explained
The New Yorker - Will Mexico Decide the U.S. Election?
Politico - The Most Important National Security Issue Facing America, With the Least Amount of Attention
The New York Times - Deadly Floods in Brazil Were Worsened by Climate Change, Study Finds
Insight Crime - Data InSights: Latin America Smugglers Opt for Commercial Flights
Bloomberg - The Race to Map the World and Protect $110 Billion of Trade
World Politics Review - Venezuela's Election Outcome Isn't a Done Deal Just Yet
Armando.info - El mazo (de dólares) que los Cabello movieron a España
EFE - La cancillería chilena sube el tono y dice que dichos del fiscal venezolano son “inaceptables”
Bloomberg - Colombian Companies Face Energy Crunch as Gas Reserves Plunge
Reuters - Colombia facing budget shortfall of nearly $7 billion
La Silla Vacía - La constituyente de Petro cae mal en el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU
Reuters - A farm in Bolivia's Andean plains grapples with hotter climate
CSIS - The Evolution of Chinese Engagement in Argentina under Javier Milei
Reuters - Winter deepens misery for Argentina's poor following Milei's financial cuts
Wall Street Journal - U.S. Prosecutors Probe Global Hacking-for-Hire Operation
The Economist - As seas rise, the relocation of Caribbean islanders has begun
Wall Street Journal - Even Hardened Convicts Are No Match for These Guard Geese
Upcoming Events
10 June - Inter-American Dialogue - Addressing the Root Causes of Migration: Insights from the US Strategy for Central America - The Dialogue
10 June, Atlantic Council - From competition to competitiveness: Unlocking growth and productivity in LAC
11 June, CSIS - Friendshoring the Lithium-Ion Battery Supply Chain
12 June - Wilson Center - Children at Risk at the Border Report Release
12 June - Wilson Center - New Hurdles for Elections in Latin America
Thanks for reading
Have a great weekend!