Good morning from Bacalar, Mexico.

Most people got my points about using AI, though a few people on social media missed it. Using AI to research and co-write is an amazing tool, but it takes more work, not less, to do it in a way that leads to something that feels human and is worth reading. So the funny/ironic thing is that, after publishing that essay on using AI, nearly all of my writing this week was done without AI (other than a quick grammar and fact check at the end) because I didn’t have time to use AI correctly. In that nerdy way, it’s been a great vacation.

This week’s articles and newsletters

I publish a free newsletter every Tuesday and a list of links every Friday. Paid subscribers also receive a Wednesday newsletter on US policy in Latin America and a Thursday deep dive on regional politics.

Thanks to everyone who subscribes and supports this newsletter. It’s $9 per month or $90 per year for individuals and $350 per year for institutions.

Reading List

Mexico Political Economist - New USMCA Demands on Mexico: A Breakdown

Americas Quarterly - USMCA and the Politics of Permanent Leverage

CNN - For Years, the US Went After Mexico’s Drug Lords. Now It’s Looking at the Politicians

Expediente Abierto - The Sheinbaum Administration’s Cautious Engagement With China in Mexico

El País - Las importaciones de cloruro de calcio crecen un 100.000% para ocultar huachicol fiscal en la aduana de Matamoros

El Financiero - ‘Estaba a la vista de todos’: ¿Qué sabemos de la refinería clandestina que operaba el crimen organizado?

Reuters - Mexico’s Economy Grows at Fastest Pace Since Late 2020 in Q2

Contra la Corrupción - Gobierno de Michoacán oculta pagos a empresas fantasma

Wall Street Journal - Brazil Sees a Trump-Led Effort to Tilt Election Against Lula

Washington Post - Lula to Trump: ‘No One Will Defeat Us Through Lies’

UPI - Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO While Pursuing Talks

Bloomberg - Brazil Recalls Ambassador After Milei Attacks Lula, Judge

Al Jazeera - Bolsonaro’s Son Begins Brazil Presidential Bid With Netanyahu, Milei Kudos

Bloomberg - Lula Leads Brazil Election Poll After Shaky Start to Bolsonaro Campaign

Brazilian Report - Old Habits Die Hard

Reuters - Lula Unifies Brazil’s Left, but Questions Remain About Its Future Without Him

The Economist - Brazil Has the World’s Strictest Laws Against Racist Speech

Time - How Delcy Rodríguez Went From Maduro Loyalist to Trump Proxy

Caracas Chronicles - Sitting, Waiting, Wishing for Rubio’s Venezuela Transition Plan

Wall Street Journal - American Oil Majors Trying to Get Into Venezuela Have Hit a Wall

WLRN - The Machadyssey: How Long Will Venezuela’s Democracy Hero — and Democracy — Be Forced to Wander?

Americas Quarterly - The Real Negotiation Venezuela Needs

NPR - Why Venezuela’s Democratic Transition Talks Won’t Include María Corina Machado

Efecto Cocuyo - ¿Qué se sabe de las negociaciones que arrancan el 1 de agosto en Venezuela?

CNBC - Trump Says US Has Sold More Than $13 Billion of Venezuela Oil

InSight Crime - Reshuffled or Reformed? Venezuela’s Criminal Order After Maduro

Efecto Cocuyo - Chavistas ‘originarios’ emiten ‘Declaración de Maracay’ para exigir cese al tutelaje

New York Times - From Defending Colombian Drug Traffickers to Waging War on Them

El Tiempo - Abelardo De La Espriella lanza ultimátum a alias ‘Calarcá’ y otros cabecillas para que se sometan a la justicia: tienen hasta el 7 de agosto

La Silla Vacía - El gabinete de ministros de Abelardo de La Espriella

Infobae - Senado aprobó el traslado de la sede del Congreso a Cali para la posesión de Abelardo de la Espriella

Euronews - Colombia’s President-Elect to Close Embassies in Three European Countries in Diplomatic Overhaul

Bloomberg - Bolivia, IMF Agree on New $1.9 Billion Financing Program

Bloomberg - Ecuador Arrests Suspected Financier Behind Violent Crime Gang

AP News - Keiko Fujimori Is Inaugurated as Peru’s President Following a Narrow Election Victory

France 24 - Peru’s Newly Inaugurated President Fujimori Vows Military-Led Crackdown on Crime

AS/COA - Peru: Who’s Who in Keiko Fujimori’s Cabinet?

Americas Quarterly - El Niño Will Challenge the New Andean Right

Rest of World - Chile Turned to China for an Undersea Cable. The U.S. Said No

The Chile Brief - El Niño Hits Chile and South America

Reuters - Argentina’s Growth Paradox: Shale Riches Grow as Jobs Disappear Elsewhere

Reuters - Argentina’s Milei Unveils Bill to Shield Central Bank From Political Pressure

Bloomberg - IMF Chief Visits Milei as Argentina’s $57 Billion Bill Comes Due

Buenos Aires Herald - Cristina Kirchner to Take Corruption Conviction to UN Human Rights Committee

MercoPress - US Seeks Uruguay as Destination for Deported Migrants; Montevideo Stops Short of Confirming Deal

The Paraguay Post - Did Paraguay Start the Triple Alliance War? Lula Thinks So.

El Faro - Salvadoran Opposition Leader Clashes With Her Own Party Over Big-Tent Strategy

El País - Gobernar sin fecha de caducidad: la ruta de Bukele para borrar los límites del poder en El Salvador

El Salvador Perspectives - Salvadorans Fighting and Dying in Global Conflict Zones

El Faro - El Faro Wins Gabo Award for Chronicling a Wave of Exile From Bukele’s El Salvador

Infobae - Honduras: ENEE advierte que se agota el tiempo para rescatar la estatal mientras Congreso aplaza reforma eléctrica

Los Angeles Times - Nicaragua’s Authoritarian Leader Just Scrapped Elections — and Any Pretense of Democracy

Divergentes - Ortega y Murillo proponen ‘periodos de siete años renovables’ para perpetuarse en el poder

Confidencial - From “There Will Be No Elections” to “Yes There Will”: The Regime’s Effort to Reinterpret Ortega

Newsroom Panama - The Audit of Cobre Panamá Is Questioned by Environmentalists, Who Ask That It Not Define the Future of the Mine

Newsroom Panama - Panama Canal Sees Revenue Beating Forecast After Hormuz Closure

Haitian Times - Haitian TPS Holders and US Employers Face Confusion as Work Permits Expire

Miami Herald - Haiti Electoral Council Sets Calendar for First Elections in a Decade. Is It Realistic?

AP News - Haiti Starts to Register Voters in Violent Capital Under Gang Menace

Miami Herald - Haiti Must Rebuild From the Bottom Up, Starting With Local Elections

New York Times - Cut Off From Fuel, Cuba Is Still Surviving

AP News - Raúl Castro Is Absent as Cuba Celebrates the Anniversary of a Key Revolutionary Attack

Reuters - Protest Erupts in Eastern Cuba Amid Blackouts, Food Shortages

Al Jazeera - ‘To Play God’: Cuba’s Healthcare System Collapses Under US Pressure

The Intercept - Rubio’s Paranoid Cuba Report Designed to ‘Justify a Military Attack on Cuba,’ Says Democratic Rep.

New York Times - Guyana Ferry Tragedy Exposes Political Rifts in Oil-Rich Country

Bloomberg - Oil’s Curse Is Hanging Over the World’s Fastest-Growing Economy

Americas Quarterly - Elbridge Colby on the Opportunities of the “Donroe Doctrine”

CNN - The US Military Hasn’t Blown Up an Alleged Drug Boat in a Month. Has the Campaign Worked?

WOLA - Killing Spree: Extrajudicial Executions in the U.S. Boat Strikes Campaign

InSight Crime - The InSight Take: Juan Orlando Hernández, From Indictment to Pardon

Chaufa - China-LAC Trade Booms in the First Half of 2026

War on the Rocks - Key Areas Where Water Scarcity Intensifies Risks of Conflict

New York Times - In This Costa Rican Forest, Monkeys Come Face-to-Face With A.I.

Thanks for reading

This morning’s sunrise over the laguna.

From yesterday’s tour at Chacchoben

I’m off to Mexico City, and will definitely miss Bacalar. Have a good weekend!