Good morning.

This week’s World Politics Review column discussed the likelihood that the Trump administration will use the US military to strike criminal groups in Mexico. Later in the week, Rolling Stone published a story confirming that military actions in Mexico are being discussed by the Trump transition team.

This week’s newsletters:

I took Thursday off for Thanksgiving. Thank you to everyone who is supporting this newsletter.

Reading List

The Power and the Money - America will be okay if Trump goes ahead with his tariffs on Mexico - Noel thinks I was wrong in my Tuesday newsletter when I said Trump’s tariff threat would push the US into a recession.

Bloomberg - Billionaire Salinas' Stock Is Trapped in Bizarre Trading Halt

AP - Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

AP - Dozens of recordings reveal high-ranking Brazilian officers pressured Bolsonaro to stage a coup

WSJ - Bolsonaro Is Making a Comeback Bid in Brazil and Betting on Trump’s Help

NYT - A Corruption Case That Spilled Across Latin America Is Coming Undone

WSJ - More Oil for Fewer Migrants: Trump Is Urged to Make Deal With Venezuela

Reuters - U.S. imposing sanctions on 21 top Venezuela officials over election crackdown

Foreign Affairs - The Case for Engagement With Venezuela

NYT - Colombia and Venezuela Have a Beef: Who Owns the, or Makes the Best, Arepa? - Colombian arepas are better at breakfast and Venezuelan arepas are better for lunch and dinner. I’m really looking forward to a Colombian breakfast arepa sandwich when I’m in Bogota in December.

ACLED - ‘Total Peace’ paradox in Colombia: Petro's policy reduced violence, but armed groups grew stronger

Guardian - Colombia-led operation seizes world record 225 tonnes of cocaine, and uncovers new Australia trafficking route (that’s >5% of annual global production seized in a six week operation)

Economist - A journey through the world’s newest narco-state

AP - 'Everything is expensive!' Bolivia faces a shocking economic collapse

Reuters - Peru Congress removes mining minister as small miners snarl roadways

Economist - Javier Milei: “My contempt for the state is infinite”

Reuters - Nicaraguan lawmakers pass bill forcing local banks to ignore foreign sanctions

AP - Stripped of citizenship, these Nicaraguans live in limbo scattered across the world

AP - The Bahamas will refinance part of its debt to protect its famous turquoise waters

Washington Post - Trump can’t bully the world out of doing business with China

NYT - China Has a New Playbook to Counter Trump: ‘Supply Chain Warfare’

Thanks for reading

Have a great weekend

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