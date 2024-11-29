Friday Reading List - 29 November 2024
Lots of links to read is the best deal.
Good morning.
This week’s World Politics Review column discussed the likelihood that the Trump administration will use the US military to strike criminal groups in Mexico. Later in the week, Rolling Stone published a story confirming that military actions in Mexico are being discussed by the Trump transition team.
This week’s newsletters:
Monday - US policy in Venezuela: The Bolivar Act (for paying subscribers)
Tuesday - Trump vs Sheinbaum on Tariffs
Wednesday - Polls: Sheinbaum at 74% approval (for paying subscribers)
I took Thursday off for Thanksgiving. Thank you to everyone who is supporting this newsletter.
Reading List
The Power and the Money - America will be okay if Trump goes ahead with his tariffs on Mexico - Noel thinks I was wrong in my Tuesday newsletter when I said Trump’s tariff threat would push the US into a recession.
Bloomberg - Billionaire Salinas' Stock Is Trapped in Bizarre Trading Halt
AP - Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts
AP - Dozens of recordings reveal high-ranking Brazilian officers pressured Bolsonaro to stage a coup
WSJ - Bolsonaro Is Making a Comeback Bid in Brazil and Betting on Trump’s Help
NYT - A Corruption Case That Spilled Across Latin America Is Coming Undone
WSJ - More Oil for Fewer Migrants: Trump Is Urged to Make Deal With Venezuela
Reuters - U.S. imposing sanctions on 21 top Venezuela officials over election crackdown
Foreign Affairs - The Case for Engagement With Venezuela
NYT - Colombia and Venezuela Have a Beef: Who Owns the, or Makes the Best, Arepa? - Colombian arepas are better at breakfast and Venezuelan arepas are better for lunch and dinner. I’m really looking forward to a Colombian breakfast arepa sandwich when I’m in Bogota in December.
ACLED - ‘Total Peace’ paradox in Colombia: Petro's policy reduced violence, but armed groups grew stronger
Guardian - Colombia-led operation seizes world record 225 tonnes of cocaine, and uncovers new Australia trafficking route (that’s >5% of annual global production seized in a six week operation)
Economist - A journey through the world’s newest narco-state
AP - 'Everything is expensive!' Bolivia faces a shocking economic collapse
Reuters - Peru Congress removes mining minister as small miners snarl roadways
Economist - Javier Milei: “My contempt for the state is infinite”
Reuters - Nicaraguan lawmakers pass bill forcing local banks to ignore foreign sanctions
AP - Stripped of citizenship, these Nicaraguans live in limbo scattered across the world
AP - The Bahamas will refinance part of its debt to protect its famous turquoise waters
Washington Post - Trump can’t bully the world out of doing business with China
NYT - China Has a New Playbook to Counter Trump: ‘Supply Chain Warfare’
Thanks for reading
Have a great weekend
!