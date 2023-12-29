Friday Reading List - 29 December 2023
The last one of the year
Good morning and happy Friday! I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas. This week’s newsletter covered the trend of existentially important politics across the region.
This is the last week at Hxagon for both Arianna Kohan and Jordi Amaral. They’ve both been amazing to work with over the past two years. Thanks to Arianna for helping put together this weekly email of links for so many weeks in a row.
Here is this week’s reading list and upcoming events.
Reading List
Guardian - Changing climate casts a shadow over the future of the Panama Canal – and global trade
Global Americans - A Global Americans Review of Authoritarian Police in Democracy, Contested Security in Latin America
Economist - Why are cities in Latin America getting more expensive?
Americas Migration Brief - December 25, 2023
Financial Times - Brazil environment minister demands ‘ceiling’ on oil production
Guardian - Controversial Brazil law curbing Indigenous rights comes into force
New York Times - ‘We Are Not Equipped to Deal With This’: Migrant Surge Overwhelms U.S. Border
Miami Herald - Biden can turn his controversial deal with Venezuela into long-overdue progress
Washington Post - Fat Leonard thought he was going free. Now he’s locked up in Miami.
BBC - Guyana: UK to send warship to South America amid Venezuela tensions
AP - Colombia’s ELN rebels say they will only stop kidnappings for ransom if government funds cease-fire
BBC - Renewable energy drive for indigenous groups in Colombia
Global Americans - Milei’s Leadership Examined: Forecasting Potential Shifts in Argentina’s Foreign Policy
Reuters - Explainer: What is in Javier Milei's sweeping Argentina reform bill?
New York Times - Under Argentina’s New President, Fuel Is Up 60%, and Diaper Prices Have Doubled
Reuters - Argentine powerful union calls for January strike action
Upcoming Events
9 January, Canadian Council of the Americas - 14th Annual Economic and Political Outlook for the Americas
17 January, Center for Global Development - The Global Economy in 2024: Turning a Corner?
19 February, Wilson Center - A Brazilian Perspective on the G20: Debriefing the First Ministerial Meeting
Happy New Year!
Looking forward to writing more in 2024.