Good morning and happy Friday! I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas. This week’s newsletter covered the trend of existentially important politics across the region.

This is the last week at Hxagon for both Arianna Kohan and Jordi Amaral. They’ve both been amazing to work with over the past two years. Thanks to Arianna for helping put together this weekly email of links for so many weeks in a row.

Here is this week’s reading list and upcoming events.

Reading List

Guardian - Changing climate casts a shadow over the future of the Panama Canal – and global trade

Global Americans - A Global Americans Review of Authoritarian Police in Democracy, Contested Security in Latin America

Economist - Why are cities in Latin America getting more expensive?

Americas Migration Brief - December 25, 2023

Financial Times - Brazil environment minister demands ‘ceiling’ on oil production

Guardian - Controversial Brazil law curbing Indigenous rights comes into force

New York Times - ‘We Are Not Equipped to Deal With This’: Migrant Surge Overwhelms U.S. Border

Miami Herald - Biden can turn his controversial deal with Venezuela into long-overdue progress

Washington Post - Fat Leonard thought he was going free. Now he’s locked up in Miami.

BBC - Guyana: UK to send warship to South America amid Venezuela tensions

AP - Colombia’s ELN rebels say they will only stop kidnappings for ransom if government funds cease-fire

BBC - Renewable energy drive for indigenous groups in Colombia

Global Americans - Milei’s Leadership Examined: Forecasting Potential Shifts in Argentina’s Foreign Policy

Reuters - Explainer: What is in Javier Milei's sweeping Argentina reform bill?

New York Times - Under Argentina’s New President, Fuel Is Up 60%, and Diaper Prices Have Doubled

Reuters - Argentine powerful union calls for January strike action

Upcoming Events

9 January, Canadian Council of the Americas - 14th Annual Economic and Political Outlook for the Americas

17 January, Center for Global Development - The Global Economy in 2024: Turning a Corner?

19 February, Wilson Center - A Brazilian Perspective on the G20: Debriefing the First Ministerial Meeting

Happy New Year!

Looking forward to writing more in 2024.