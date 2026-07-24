Good morning from Vienna, VA. Tomorrow, I’m traveling to Mexico (the Yucatan Peninsula and then Mexico City) for two weeks. I plan to publish while I’m traveling, but the schedule may be a bit different than usual.

This week’s articles and newsletters

I publish a free newsletter every Tuesday and a list of links every Friday. Paid subscribers also receive a Wednesday newsletter on US policy in Latin America and a Thursday deep dive on regional politics.

Thanks to everyone who subscribes and supports this newsletter. It’s $9 per month or $90 per year for individuals and $350 per year for institutions.

Reading List

El País - US and Mexico Kick Off USMCA’s First Annual Review

Proceso - Con Greer en México, Trump anuncia nuevos aranceles; Ebrard pide serenidad ante el golpe

Mexico Political Economist - Conveniently Arrestable Former Governor Taken Into Custody

Los Angeles Times - U.S. Airstrikes at Sea Are Killing Mexican Citizens

US Treasury - Treasury Takes Largest Action Ever Targeting Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion

The Guardian - Mayor Shot Dead in Mexico Months After Surviving Assassination Attempt

Reuters - Chinese Car Sales in Mexico Surge Despite New Tariffs

Proceso - Los Thompson, socios operativos de la red de huachicol ligada a Ruffo Appel

CNN - How Mexico’s ‘El Mayo’ Went From Feared Cartel Boss to Life Imprisonment in the US

InSight Crime - The InSight Take: After El Mayo’s Sentencing, Is the Godfather Era of the Sinaloa Cartel Over?

Americas Quarterly - Trump Pushes the Bolsonaros to the Brink

Washington Post - Trump’s New Tariffs on Brazil Could ‘Tip the Election’ for Lula Over Bolsonaro

Reuters - Argentina President Milei Flies to Brazil to Kick-Start Bolsonaro Presidential Bid

Reuters - New US 25% Tariff Hits Billions of Dollars in Brazilian Exports

BBC News Brasil - Por que novo tarifaço de Trump não deve decidir eleição a favor de Lula

PIIE - The Forced Labor Case Against Brazil Is Not About Forced Labor

Responsible Statecraft - Trump Just Handed Left-Wing Lula a Campaign Win

InSight Crime - Brazil’s Biggest Banking Fraud Scheme Explained

The Guardian - ‘It’s Total Devastation’: Inside the Amazonian War Against Illegal Gold Mining

The Hill - Trump Administration Announces New Tariffs on 60 Countries Over Forced Labor

Financial Times - The US Has $13bn in Venezuelan Oil Money. Where Is It?

Wall Street Journal - The U.S. Saw an Investment Boom in Venezuela. Now It’s a $37 Billion Problem.

New Yorker - María Corina Machado’s Opposition in Exile

Miami Herald - Informant: I Endured Threats to Expose Venezuelan Fraud, but U.S. Betrayed Me

Caracas Chronicles - The Multi-Billion Dollar Black Box the US and Delcy Refuse to Open

Atlantic Council - Upcoming Venezuela Negotiations Are an Opportunity for the US to Lock In a Victory

MercoPress - Rubio Says Talks on Venezuela’s Democratic Transition Will Begin in Early August

Harvard Law School Bankruptcy Roundtable - Venezuela’s Debt Restructuring: An Alternative Path

Caracas Chronicles - How the Military Replaced Scientists at Venezuela’s Seismological Institute

Al Jazeera - Venezuela Quake Death Toll Tops 5,000 as IMF Releases Emergency Aid

La Silla Vacía - Abelardo pierde su primer pulso con un Congreso que le muestra los dientes

Colombia One - The US and Colombia Agree on Joint Strategy: Plan Patriota 2.0

CSIS - Colombia at a Crossroads: Abelardo de la Espriella and the New Political Era

Bloomberg - Weak Dollar Squeezes Coffee, Banana and Potato Chip Exporters in Latin America

Reuters - Bolivia Nears $2.5-$2.8 Billion IMF Financing Deal, Minister Says

Bolivia Brief - Accidental Mercenaries: Russia’s Recruitment Drive Lured Bolivians to Fight in Ukraine

El Universo - Gobierno de Daniel Noboa ejecutará un plan agresivo de inversión desde septiembre

Human Rights Watch - A Dangerous Partnership: Abuses, Unanswered Questions, and US-Ecuador Security Cooperation

Infobae - Daniel Noboa, José Antonio Kast, Javier Milei y Felipe VI: los mandatarios confirmados para la ceremonia de investidura de Keiko Fujimori en Lima

EFE - Afirma Fujimori recibirá un Perú en situación ‘desoladora’

AP News - South American Trade Bloc’s Top Court Takes Up Unprecedented Peru Illegal Mining Case

Americas Quarterly - How Chile Can Turn U.S.-China Rivalry into Negotiating Power

Perfil - Terminado el Mundial, Milei puso en marcha su plan maestro para conquistar a la Selección, copar el Senado y ser reelecto en 2027

PIIE - Argentina: The Challenge and the Opportunity

El Faro - José Valle: “My Son’s Body Had a Hole Straight Through His Chest”

El Faro - Podcast: What Will Trump Decide on TPS for El Salvador?

The Economist - When a President Stops Pretending That Voters Count, Disaster Beckons

Divergentes - “There Will Be No More Elections Here”: Ortega Buries Democracy as a Path to Political Change in Nicaragua

Al Jazeera - UN Rights Chief Condemns Nicaragua’s Decision to Abolish Elections

Caballeros - Is Nicaragua Next?

Bloomberg - Nicaragua’s Dictatorship Should Be Marco Rubio’s Next Problem

Confidencial - FSLN oculta sus cuentas millonarias tras la fachada de un partido “en quiebra”

Reuters - Exclusive: Panama Weighs Creation of State-Owned Miner to Pave Way for Cobre Panama Re-Opening

Miami Herald - U.S. Restores Haitian TPS Protections, Work Permits Until Early February After Court Ruling

New York Times - Haiti Is a War Zone. Why Are We Banishing Our Neighbors There?

Haitian Times - UN-Backed Anti-Gang Force Seeks Two More Years to Reduce Gang Control in Haiti

Washington Post - US Pledges to Crack Down on Haitian Gangs Making Money Off Social Media

Foreign Policy - Is Cuba Trump’s Next Target?

Foreign Policy - Does Cuba Really Have Iranian Drones?

The Guardian - Cuba Edges Toward Breakdown as Power Cuts and US Meddling Push Society to Brink

Forbes - Trump Administration Blames Cuba for Rise of Democratic Socialism in U.S.

AFP - New US Sanctions Target Cuban International Medical Missions

Lawfare - The Monroe Doctrine Was Never a Blank Check for Presidential War

Atlantic Council - Mapping US Investment in Latin America and the Caribbean

AQ Podcast - Latin America Joins the Space Race

Hourly Radio - Enquanto os Estados Unidos perdem confiança, a China se torna familiar, útil e difícil de ignorar

The Economist - South America Is Eradicating Hunger

AP News - Latin American Governments Prepare for El Nino as Drought, Floods and Heat Loom

Intelligence Online - Black Cube, Business and Politics in Latin America - On Paraguay and Uruguay

Chicago Council on Global Affairs - The World Cup Amplified Old Tensions and Deferred to New Politics

Thanks for reading

Source: Old map I found on Wikipedia

Have a good weekend!