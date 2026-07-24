Friday Reading List - 24 July 2026
More summer travel ahead
Good morning from Vienna, VA. Tomorrow, I’m traveling to Mexico (the Yucatan Peninsula and then Mexico City) for two weeks. I plan to publish while I’m traveling, but the schedule may be a bit different than usual.
This week’s articles and newsletters
WPR - In Ortega’s Nicaragua, Repression Deepens as an Uncertain Succession Looms
Monday - Venezuela - Governance Debt
Tuesday - Colombia - ADLE’s first legislative defeat - The Petro-Uribe alliance is weird and unlikely to hold, but demonstrates that President-elect de la Espriella doesn’t have guaranteed control of Congress.
Wednesday - US Policy Odds and Ends - Brief thoughts on Venezuela, Cuba, Trade
Thursday - Chile - Kast’s economy
I publish a free newsletter every Tuesday and a list of links every Friday. Paid subscribers also receive a Wednesday newsletter on US policy in Latin America and a Thursday deep dive on regional politics.
Thanks to everyone who subscribes and supports this newsletter. It’s $9 per month or $90 per year for individuals and $350 per year for institutions.
Reading List
El País - US and Mexico Kick Off USMCA’s First Annual Review
Proceso - Con Greer en México, Trump anuncia nuevos aranceles; Ebrard pide serenidad ante el golpe
Mexico Political Economist - Conveniently Arrestable Former Governor Taken Into Custody
Los Angeles Times - U.S. Airstrikes at Sea Are Killing Mexican Citizens
US Treasury - Treasury Takes Largest Action Ever Targeting Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion
The Guardian - Mayor Shot Dead in Mexico Months After Surviving Assassination Attempt
Reuters - Chinese Car Sales in Mexico Surge Despite New Tariffs
Proceso - Los Thompson, socios operativos de la red de huachicol ligada a Ruffo Appel
CNN - How Mexico’s ‘El Mayo’ Went From Feared Cartel Boss to Life Imprisonment in the US
InSight Crime - The InSight Take: After El Mayo’s Sentencing, Is the Godfather Era of the Sinaloa Cartel Over?
Americas Quarterly - Trump Pushes the Bolsonaros to the Brink
Washington Post - Trump’s New Tariffs on Brazil Could ‘Tip the Election’ for Lula Over Bolsonaro
Reuters - Argentina President Milei Flies to Brazil to Kick-Start Bolsonaro Presidential Bid
Reuters - New US 25% Tariff Hits Billions of Dollars in Brazilian Exports
BBC News Brasil - Por que novo tarifaço de Trump não deve decidir eleição a favor de Lula
PIIE - The Forced Labor Case Against Brazil Is Not About Forced Labor
Responsible Statecraft - Trump Just Handed Left-Wing Lula a Campaign Win
InSight Crime - Brazil’s Biggest Banking Fraud Scheme Explained
The Guardian - ‘It’s Total Devastation’: Inside the Amazonian War Against Illegal Gold Mining
The Hill - Trump Administration Announces New Tariffs on 60 Countries Over Forced Labor
Financial Times - The US Has $13bn in Venezuelan Oil Money. Where Is It?
Wall Street Journal - The U.S. Saw an Investment Boom in Venezuela. Now It’s a $37 Billion Problem.
New Yorker - María Corina Machado’s Opposition in Exile
Miami Herald - Informant: I Endured Threats to Expose Venezuelan Fraud, but U.S. Betrayed Me
Caracas Chronicles - The Multi-Billion Dollar Black Box the US and Delcy Refuse to Open
Atlantic Council - Upcoming Venezuela Negotiations Are an Opportunity for the US to Lock In a Victory
MercoPress - Rubio Says Talks on Venezuela’s Democratic Transition Will Begin in Early August
Harvard Law School Bankruptcy Roundtable - Venezuela’s Debt Restructuring: An Alternative Path
Caracas Chronicles - How the Military Replaced Scientists at Venezuela’s Seismological Institute
Al Jazeera - Venezuela Quake Death Toll Tops 5,000 as IMF Releases Emergency Aid
La Silla Vacía - Abelardo pierde su primer pulso con un Congreso que le muestra los dientes
Colombia One - The US and Colombia Agree on Joint Strategy: Plan Patriota 2.0
CSIS - Colombia at a Crossroads: Abelardo de la Espriella and the New Political Era
Bloomberg - Weak Dollar Squeezes Coffee, Banana and Potato Chip Exporters in Latin America
Reuters - Bolivia Nears $2.5-$2.8 Billion IMF Financing Deal, Minister Says
Bolivia Brief - Accidental Mercenaries: Russia’s Recruitment Drive Lured Bolivians to Fight in Ukraine
El Universo - Gobierno de Daniel Noboa ejecutará un plan agresivo de inversión desde septiembre
Human Rights Watch - A Dangerous Partnership: Abuses, Unanswered Questions, and US-Ecuador Security Cooperation
Infobae - Daniel Noboa, José Antonio Kast, Javier Milei y Felipe VI: los mandatarios confirmados para la ceremonia de investidura de Keiko Fujimori en Lima
EFE - Afirma Fujimori recibirá un Perú en situación ‘desoladora’
AP News - South American Trade Bloc’s Top Court Takes Up Unprecedented Peru Illegal Mining Case
Americas Quarterly - How Chile Can Turn U.S.-China Rivalry into Negotiating Power
Perfil - Terminado el Mundial, Milei puso en marcha su plan maestro para conquistar a la Selección, copar el Senado y ser reelecto en 2027
PIIE - Argentina: The Challenge and the Opportunity
El Faro - José Valle: “My Son’s Body Had a Hole Straight Through His Chest”
El Faro - Podcast: What Will Trump Decide on TPS for El Salvador?
The Economist - When a President Stops Pretending That Voters Count, Disaster Beckons
Divergentes - “There Will Be No More Elections Here”: Ortega Buries Democracy as a Path to Political Change in Nicaragua
Al Jazeera - UN Rights Chief Condemns Nicaragua’s Decision to Abolish Elections
Caballeros - Is Nicaragua Next?
Bloomberg - Nicaragua’s Dictatorship Should Be Marco Rubio’s Next Problem
Confidencial - FSLN oculta sus cuentas millonarias tras la fachada de un partido “en quiebra”
Reuters - Exclusive: Panama Weighs Creation of State-Owned Miner to Pave Way for Cobre Panama Re-Opening
Miami Herald - U.S. Restores Haitian TPS Protections, Work Permits Until Early February After Court Ruling
New York Times - Haiti Is a War Zone. Why Are We Banishing Our Neighbors There?
Haitian Times - UN-Backed Anti-Gang Force Seeks Two More Years to Reduce Gang Control in Haiti
Washington Post - US Pledges to Crack Down on Haitian Gangs Making Money Off Social Media
Foreign Policy - Is Cuba Trump’s Next Target?
Foreign Policy - Does Cuba Really Have Iranian Drones?
The Guardian - Cuba Edges Toward Breakdown as Power Cuts and US Meddling Push Society to Brink
Forbes - Trump Administration Blames Cuba for Rise of Democratic Socialism in U.S.
AFP - New US Sanctions Target Cuban International Medical Missions
Lawfare - The Monroe Doctrine Was Never a Blank Check for Presidential War
Atlantic Council - Mapping US Investment in Latin America and the Caribbean
AQ Podcast - Latin America Joins the Space Race
Hourly Radio - Enquanto os Estados Unidos perdem confiança, a China se torna familiar, útil e difícil de ignorar
The Economist - South America Is Eradicating Hunger
AP News - Latin American Governments Prepare for El Nino as Drought, Floods and Heat Loom
Intelligence Online - Black Cube, Business and Politics in Latin America - On Paraguay and Uruguay
Chicago Council on Global Affairs - The World Cup Amplified Old Tensions and Deferred to New Politics
Thanks for reading
Have a good weekend!