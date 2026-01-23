Friday Reading List - 23 January 2026
In an act of revenge, Greenland's weather will be taking over most of the US next week.
Good morning from Vienna, VA, where we await the ice storm.
This week’s articles and newsletters
Monday - Who is running Venezuela?
Tuesday - Guatemala State of Emergency
Wednesday - US Policy in Latin America - I start by commenting on Greenland, then pivot to Venezuela.
The Tuesday newsletter and Friday list of links remain free and without a paywall. Please subscribe to support this newsletter and receive additional content. Every week, paying subscribers receive Wednesday’s newsletter about US policy in Latin America and Thursday’s newsletter about Latin American politics and security. It’s $90 per year for individuals and $350 per year for institutions.
Thanks for reading.
Reading List
Economist - Mexico’s mighty left-wing government is floundering
Proceso - Caso huachicol fiscal: amparos frenan baja de la Semar de los hermanos Farías Laguna
AP - Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern
MCCI - Pemex importó gasolina de Venezuela en primer año de embargo
MCCI - La trampa mexicana: así burló Maduro sanciones de EEUU
Washington Post - Sheinbaum’s Cuba policy is testing Washington’s patience
International Crisis Group - Mexico Seeks to Placate White House with Mass Criminal Transfer
Americas Quarterly - The Next Generation of Agtech in Brazil
Economist - The collapse of a Brazilian bank ensnares politicians and judges
Bloomberg - Brazil’s Battery Boom Will Be Fueled by Chinese Technology
NYT - Lula: This Hemisphere Belongs to All of Us
El Pais - The US and Europe are courting Brazil for its critical minerals and rare earth elements | Economy and Business
Reuters - Colombia to launch $1.7 billion anti-drone shield
NYT - Pressure From Trump Revives Colombia’s War Against Rebel Group
El Tiempo - Bayly a De la Espriella: ¿Alex Saab le pagó 12 millones de dólares?
El Pais - Abelardo de la Espriella redobla su ofensiva contra los periodistas que investigan su relación con Álex Saab
AP - Colombia imposes tariffs and halts energy sales to Ecuador as trade feud escalates
GIS Reports - Peru to elect president but congress in charge
Bolivia Brief - January 2026 Update
Guardian - Chile’s president-elect names staunch abortion opponent as gender equality minister
AP - Firefighters face attacks, drones and arsonists while battling deadly blazes in Chile
AP - Trump threats and Bukele model on crime back Latin American progressives into corner
NYT - Guatemala Declares State of Emergency to Address Gang Violence
Confidencial - Los nuevos anillos del poder: Rosario Murillo al mando de todo - They’ve published multiple articles on the Ortega-Murillo family and circles of influence this week.
El Pais - Costa Rica acude sin entusiasmo a una elección marcada por el desencanto y la amenaza autoritaria
Times - ‘Trump thinks he owns Latin America’: is the Panama Canal next?
Americas Quarterly - Suriname’s President Prepares for an Oil Boom
CSIS - The Geopolitics of Maduro’s Capture: Cuba’s Inflection Point
WSJ - The U.S. Is Actively Seeking Regime Change in Cuba by the End of the Year
Miami Herald - For decades many have predicted the downfall of Cuba’s regime. Is this time different?
Chatham House - A roadmap for security and governance reform in Haiti
AP - US government warns it will take action if Haitian politicians destabilize country
Bloomberg - Li Ka-shing Mulls New Ownership Terms to Complete Ports Deal
FT - Nicolás Maduro ousting boosts demand for Latin America political risk cover
NYT - C.I.A.’s New Focus on Latin America Reflected in Raid to Seize Maduro
NYT - Majority of Latin Americans Endorsed Trump’s Intervention In Venezuela, Polls Show
Foreign Policy - Why Latin America Has Been Demure in Davos
BBC - Dozens of sanctioned Russian tankers navigate Channel despite UK vow of ‘assertive’ action
Venezuela stuff
Guardian - Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez assured US of cooperation before Maduro’s capture
Guardian - Leaked video shows Venezuela regime’s desperate struggle to control message
Reuters - Exclusive: US talks with hardline Venezuelan minister Cabello began months before raid
Politico - The U.S. couldn’t track billions in Iraq. Now, it’s controlling Venezuela’s oil cash.
Americas Quarterly - Hostile Takeover and Abandonment Explain U.S. Actions in Venezuela
Caracas Chronicles - The Branch - Extending the corporate takeover analogy
Project Syndicate - Trump’s Imperialism Without Alibis
El Pais - Ricardo Hausmann: “Si Trump no facilita la transición a la democracia, vamos a tener que oponernos a su estrategia”
Bloomberg - How to Navigate Venezuela’s Murky Moral Waters
Bloomberg - Venezuela After Maduro: Fixer Saab’s Fall Under Rodriguez Shows Shift - We’re all trying to read into the fall of Alex Saab.
AP - AP obtains documents showing Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodríguez has been on DEA’s radar for years
Miami Herald - The quiet ascent: How Delcy Rodríguez took over Venezuela’s criminal networks
Felix Maradiaga - Delcy Rodríguez and the Architecture of Venezuela’s Kleptocracy
FT - Is Venezuela’s ‘compliant’ new regime sustainable?
NYT - Splits Emerge Among Venezuelans as Revolutionary Dream Fades
DW - Donald Trump’s Venezuela attack stuns Europe’s far right
Armando - La Fiscalía de Bulgaria investiga un posible lavado de dinero de Maduro
WSJ - Venezuela Unveils Oil Bill to Attract Investors, Lift Output
Bloomberg - Oil Traders Are Hauling 12 Million Barrels of Trump’s Venezuelan Crude
WSJ - Chevron’s Dilemma in Venezuela: Support Trump’s Vision Without Losing Money
Reuters - US control of Venezuela oil risks debt restructuring showdown with China
WSJ - U.S. Blockade Shuts Off China, Cuba From Venezuelan Oil
FT - Donald Trump’s removal of Maduro clouds fate of Elliott’s Citgo deal
WSJ - Kidnapping and $12 Billion Battle Hang Over Conoco Return to Venezuela
Bloomberg - Brazil’s Billionaire Batistas Poised for Venezuelan Oil Revival
NYT - Why It’s Hard to Run Venezuela
NYT - The Biggest Challenge in Venezuela Is Soaring Food Prices
CSIS - The Geopolitics of Maduro’s Capture: What Does Operation Absolute Resolve Mean for Russia?
Shado Mag - Venezuela: Selective outrage and the people it leaves behind
NYT - A Venezuelan Political Prisoner Finally Comes Home
Thanks for reading
The above graphic is from Monday’s newsletter. Click the link to read the explanation.
Have a good weekend!