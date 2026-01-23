Good morning from Vienna, VA, where we await the ice storm.

This week’s articles and newsletters

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Reading List

Economist - Mexico’s mighty left-wing government is floundering

Proceso - Caso huachicol fiscal: amparos frenan baja de la Semar de los hermanos Farías Laguna

AP - Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

MCCI - Pemex importó gasolina de Venezuela en primer año de embargo

MCCI - La trampa mexicana: así burló Maduro sanciones de EEUU

Washington Post - Sheinbaum’s Cuba policy is testing Washington’s patience

International Crisis Group - Mexico Seeks to Placate White House with Mass Criminal Transfer

Americas Quarterly - The Next Generation of Agtech in Brazil

Economist - The collapse of a Brazilian bank ensnares politicians and judges

Bloomberg - Brazil’s Battery Boom Will Be Fueled by Chinese Technology

NYT - Lula: This Hemisphere Belongs to All of Us

El Pais - The US and Europe are courting Brazil for its critical minerals and rare earth elements | Economy and Business

Reuters - Colombia to launch $1.7 billion anti-drone shield

NYT - Pressure From Trump Revives Colombia’s War Against Rebel Group

El Tiempo - Bayly a De la Espriella: ¿Alex Saab le pagó 12 millones de dólares?

El Pais - Abelardo de la Espriella redobla su ofensiva contra los periodistas que investigan su relación con Álex Saab

AP - Colombia imposes tariffs and halts energy sales to Ecuador as trade feud escalates

GIS Reports - Peru to elect president but congress in charge

Bolivia Brief - January 2026 Update

Guardian - Chile’s president-elect names staunch abortion opponent as gender equality minister

AP - Firefighters face attacks, drones and arsonists while battling deadly blazes in Chile

AP - Trump threats and Bukele model on crime back Latin American progressives into corner

NYT - Guatemala Declares State of Emergency to Address Gang Violence

Confidencial - Los nuevos anillos del poder: Rosario Murillo al mando de todo - They’ve published multiple articles on the Ortega-Murillo family and circles of influence this week.

El Pais - Costa Rica acude sin entusiasmo a una elección marcada por el desencanto y la amenaza autoritaria

Times - ‘Trump thinks he owns Latin America’: is the Panama Canal next?

Americas Quarterly - Suriname’s President Prepares for an Oil Boom

CSIS - The Geopolitics of Maduro’s Capture: Cuba’s Inflection Point

WSJ - The U.S. Is Actively Seeking Regime Change in Cuba by the End of the Year

Miami Herald - For decades many have predicted the downfall of Cuba’s regime. Is this time different?

Chatham House - A roadmap for security and governance reform in Haiti

AP - US government warns it will take action if Haitian politicians destabilize country

Bloomberg - Li Ka-shing Mulls New Ownership Terms to Complete Ports Deal

FT - Nicolás Maduro ousting boosts demand for Latin America political risk cover

NYT - C.I.A.’s New Focus on Latin America Reflected in Raid to Seize Maduro

NYT - Majority of Latin Americans Endorsed Trump’s Intervention In Venezuela, Polls Show

Foreign Policy - Why Latin America Has Been Demure in Davos

BBC - Dozens of sanctioned Russian tankers navigate Channel despite UK vow of ‘assertive’ action

Venezuela stuff

Guardian - Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez assured US of cooperation before Maduro’s capture

Guardian - Leaked video shows Venezuela regime’s desperate struggle to control message

Reuters - Exclusive: US talks with hardline Venezuelan minister Cabello began months before raid

Politico - The U.S. couldn’t track billions in Iraq. Now, it’s controlling Venezuela’s oil cash.

Americas Quarterly - Hostile Takeover and Abandonment Explain U.S. Actions in Venezuela

Caracas Chronicles - The Branch - Extending the corporate takeover analogy

Project Syndicate - Trump’s Imperialism Without Alibis

El Pais - Ricardo Hausmann: “Si Trump no facilita la transición a la democracia, vamos a tener que oponernos a su estrategia”

Bloomberg - How to Navigate Venezuela’s Murky Moral Waters

Bloomberg - Venezuela After Maduro: Fixer Saab’s Fall Under Rodriguez Shows Shift - We’re all trying to read into the fall of Alex Saab.

AP - AP obtains documents showing Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodríguez has been on DEA’s radar for years

Miami Herald - The quiet ascent: How Delcy Rodríguez took over Venezuela’s criminal networks

Felix Maradiaga - Delcy Rodríguez and the Architecture of Venezuela’s Kleptocracy

FT - Is Venezuela’s ‘compliant’ new regime sustainable?

NYT - Splits Emerge Among Venezuelans as Revolutionary Dream Fades

DW - Donald Trump’s Venezuela attack stuns Europe’s far right

Armando - La Fiscalía de Bulgaria investiga un posible lavado de dinero de Maduro

WSJ - Venezuela Unveils Oil Bill to Attract Investors, Lift Output

Bloomberg - Oil Traders Are Hauling 12 Million Barrels of Trump’s Venezuelan Crude

WSJ - Chevron’s Dilemma in Venezuela: Support Trump’s Vision Without Losing Money

Reuters - US control of Venezuela oil risks debt restructuring showdown with China

WSJ - U.S. Blockade Shuts Off China, Cuba From Venezuelan Oil

FT - Donald Trump’s removal of Maduro clouds fate of Elliott’s Citgo deal

WSJ - Kidnapping and $12 Billion Battle Hang Over Conoco Return to Venezuela

Bloomberg - Brazil’s Billionaire Batistas Poised for Venezuelan Oil Revival

NYT - Why It’s Hard to Run Venezuela

NYT - The Biggest Challenge in Venezuela Is Soaring Food Prices

CSIS - The Geopolitics of Maduro’s Capture: What Does Operation Absolute Resolve Mean for Russia?

Shado Mag - Venezuela: Selective outrage and the people it leaves behind

NYT - A Venezuelan Political Prisoner Finally Comes Home

Thanks for reading

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Have a good weekend!