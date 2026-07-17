Friday Reading List - 17 July 2026
A river of news
Good morning from New Buffalo, Michigan.
This week’s articles and newsletters
WPR - In Guatemala, Arevalo’s Win for the Rule of Law Comes at a High Price
Tuesday - Latin America’s anti-corruption fight in 2026 - Writing about Guatemala’s recent improvements inspired me to make a map about everywhere else.
Wednesday - Viceroy notes - July 2026
Thursday - Brazil - Lula remains the favorite for reelection - July 2026
I publish a free newsletter every Tuesday and a list of links every Friday. Paid subscribers also receive a Wednesday newsletter on US policy in Latin America and a Thursday deep dive on regional politics.
Thanks to everyone who subscribes and supports this newsletter. It’s $9 per month or $90 per year for individuals and $350 per year for institutions.
Reading List
World Politics Review - Latin America’s Rightward Shift Isn’t About Ideology
Americas Quarterly - The Space Race Comes to Latin America
Americas Migration Brief - July 13, 2026
La Jornada - FGR detiene a Ernesto Ruffo, ex gobernador panista de BC, por delincuencia organizada y huachicol fiscal
El País - Defending Its Citizens Abroad Opens Up Another Political Front Between Mexico’s Government and the Opposition
Politico - ‘It’s Constant Work’: Mexico’s New Ambassador Navigates a High-Stakes Moment With Washington
Al Jazeera - Sheinbaum Rejects US Claim That Mexico’s Government Is Linked to Cartels
El País - CJNG Propaganda Knocks at Mexico City’s Door Again
InSight Crime - Mexican Meth Expertise Spreads to African Labs
ITIF - Why the USMCA Matters for North America’s Economic Future
Bloomberg - US 25% Tariffs on Brazil Risk Becoming an Election Gift to Lula
Wall Street Journal - U.S. to Impose 25% Tariff on Certain Goods From Brazil
AP News - Brazil Calls Trump’s 25% Tariff Unjustifiable, Vows to Impose Reciprocal Tariffs
The Guardian - The Guardian View on Brazil’s Sovereignty: Trump Turns Autonomy Into a Trade Offence
Brazilian Report - Border Blind Spots
Americas Quarterly - Brazil’s Landmark Satellite Program
New York Times - How Marco Rubio Is Running Venezuela From Afar
New York Times - He Has a $25 Million Bounty on His Head. He’s Also a Key U.S. Partner.
The Atlantic - The Bizarre Partnership Between the U.S. and Venezuela
Responsible Statecraft - The Earthquake Sprung Trump’s Venezuela Trap
Journal of Democracy - What Venezuela’s Twin Earthquakes Exposed
David Smilde - Machado and Her Team Would Do Well to See This Figuera-Led Process as an Opportunity
Caracas Chronicles - Two Parliaments and the Trump Administration Chart the Course Toward Transition
Americas Quarterly - Venezuela’s Shattered Post-Quakes Economy
Wall Street Journal - An Army of Foreign Doctors Is Saving Quake Victims From Venezuela’s Hospitals
The Guardian - ‘The Lot of You Should Be Arrested’: Anger at Earthquake Response Grows in Venezuela
Caracas Chronicles - A Japanese Study Warned Chávez About the Earthquake Risks
Bloomberg - Venezuela Names US Ambassador Félix Plasencia Head of Foreign Policy, Trade
AP News - Federal Judge Awards $314 Million to 3 Americans Held and Allegedly Tortured in Venezuela
Reuters - Death Toll From Venezuela Quakes Rises to 4,829, Government Says
El País - Petro Leaves Office With Colombia’s Largest Armed Group Still Standing
El Tiempo - ‘Nuestra tributaria no será solo para poner parches’: Miguel Gómez, ministro de Hacienda de Abelardo de la Espriella, cuenta detalles de su reforma
Infobae - Abelardo de la Espriella lanzó nuevo ultimátum a cabecillas de ELN, disidencias de las Farc y el Clan del Golfo: ‘Los voy a cazar como alimañas’
Bolivia Brief - Why Paz Surviving His Own Impossible Mandate is a Victory
La Razón - BCB difunde todo el calendario de devolución de depósitos en dólares
Primicias - CNE niega la entrega de formularios para la revocatoria de Daniel Noboa y María José Pinto
MercoPress - Fujimori Takes On Peru’s Presidency With Security and National Unity as Her Main Challenges
Peru Support Group - Congress Ratifies Measure to Ensure Impunity Over Human Rights Crimes
La Tercera - Senado despacha la megarreforma: revisa los principales artículos aprobados
The Chile Brief - Chile’s $60 Billion Paradox
Americas Quarterly - Milei and Argentina’s Two-Speed Economy
Bloomberg - As Milei’s Aura Fades, Argentina Starts to Look for a Third Way
Bloomberg - Argentina Inflation Slows to Lowest Level Since August, Milei Gains Momentum
Buenos Aires Herald - Milei Is Banking on Credit to Drive Economic Recovery. The Market Is Skeptical
Reuters - El Salvador President’s Party Nominates Bukele to Seek Third Term
El País - Los nuevos oligarcas de El Salvador: la vertiginosa bonanza del círculo de Bukele
ContraCorriente - La ENEE ya no genera ni distribuye la mayoría de la energía; ahora se discute quién controlará la transmisión
Infobae - La CIDH exigió a la dictadura de Ortega información sobre el paradero del obispo Mata, desaparecido desde hace más de dos semanas
The Economist - The Panama Canal Is Growing More Important
OCCRP - Co-Founder of Controversial Spyware Firm Had Israeli Diplomatic Passport - Relates to Panama’s purchase of NSO spyware.
Haitian Times - Dominican Republic Rules Out Troop Deployment to Haiti’s Anti-Gang Force
CBS News - Senior Defense Officials Looking at Cuba Military Options
Washington Post - Cuba Plunged Into 3rd Nationwide Blackout in 2 Weeks as Fuel Runs Low
The Diplomat - The China Factor in Cuba-US Tensions
WLRN - Miami Lawmakers Target Cuban Regime’s ‘Medical Missions’ With New Sanctions Push
Cayman Compass - Jamaica and Other Caribbean Leaders Defend US Deportee Transit Deal
The Economist - The Biggest Schools Training America’s Doctors Are in the Caribbean
Foreign Policy - Trump’s Boat Strikes Are Crimes Against Humanity
Washington Post - Europe Edges Toward U.S.-Style Boat Strikes in Fight Against Cocaine Surge
US Department of War - Remarks by Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby at the Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas
Pew Research Center - How Do Views of the U.S. and China Compare in Latin America?
New York Times - The Hunt for the Counterfeiter Trying to Make the Perfect Bill
Wall Street Journal - Wagner’s Remnants Are Running an Opioid Empire in the Center of Africa
The Guardian - Derision at US Chain Chipotle’s Plan to Sell Its Mexican Food in Mexico
NBC News - Argentine President Milei Won’t Attend the World Cup Final, Citing Superstition
New York Times - The Long-Running, Never-Ending Argument Over What Counts as ‘America’
Thanks for reading
While kayaking on the Galien River yesterday, I took this picture of three juvenile bald eagles. They are likely siblings. Their giant nest was in a nearby tree.
Have a good weekend!