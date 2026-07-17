Good morning from New Buffalo, Michigan.

This week’s articles and newsletters

I publish a free newsletter every Tuesday and a list of links every Friday. Paid subscribers also receive a Wednesday newsletter on US policy in Latin America and a Thursday deep dive on regional politics.

Thanks to everyone who subscribes and supports this newsletter. It’s $9 per month or $90 per year for individuals and $350 per year for institutions.

Reading List

World Politics Review - Latin America’s Rightward Shift Isn’t About Ideology

Americas Quarterly - The Space Race Comes to Latin America

Americas Migration Brief - July 13, 2026

La Jornada - FGR detiene a Ernesto Ruffo, ex gobernador panista de BC, por delincuencia organizada y huachicol fiscal

El País - Defending Its Citizens Abroad Opens Up Another Political Front Between Mexico’s Government and the Opposition

Politico - ‘It’s Constant Work’: Mexico’s New Ambassador Navigates a High-Stakes Moment With Washington

Al Jazeera - Sheinbaum Rejects US Claim That Mexico’s Government Is Linked to Cartels

El País - CJNG Propaganda Knocks at Mexico City’s Door Again

InSight Crime - Mexican Meth Expertise Spreads to African Labs

ITIF - Why the USMCA Matters for North America’s Economic Future

Bloomberg - US 25% Tariffs on Brazil Risk Becoming an Election Gift to Lula

Wall Street Journal - U.S. to Impose 25% Tariff on Certain Goods From Brazil

AP News - Brazil Calls Trump’s 25% Tariff Unjustifiable, Vows to Impose Reciprocal Tariffs

The Guardian - The Guardian View on Brazil’s Sovereignty: Trump Turns Autonomy Into a Trade Offence

Brazilian Report - Border Blind Spots

Americas Quarterly - Brazil’s Landmark Satellite Program

New York Times - How Marco Rubio Is Running Venezuela From Afar

New York Times - He Has a $25 Million Bounty on His Head. He’s Also a Key U.S. Partner.

The Atlantic - The Bizarre Partnership Between the U.S. and Venezuela

Responsible Statecraft - The Earthquake Sprung Trump’s Venezuela Trap

Journal of Democracy - What Venezuela’s Twin Earthquakes Exposed

David Smilde - Machado and Her Team Would Do Well to See This Figuera-Led Process as an Opportunity

Caracas Chronicles - Two Parliaments and the Trump Administration Chart the Course Toward Transition

Americas Quarterly - Venezuela’s Shattered Post-Quakes Economy

Wall Street Journal - An Army of Foreign Doctors Is Saving Quake Victims From Venezuela’s Hospitals

The Guardian - ‘The Lot of You Should Be Arrested’: Anger at Earthquake Response Grows in Venezuela

Caracas Chronicles - A Japanese Study Warned Chávez About the Earthquake Risks

Bloomberg - Venezuela Names US Ambassador Félix Plasencia Head of Foreign Policy, Trade

AP News - Federal Judge Awards $314 Million to 3 Americans Held and Allegedly Tortured in Venezuela

Reuters - Death Toll From Venezuela Quakes Rises to 4,829, Government Says

El País - Petro Leaves Office With Colombia’s Largest Armed Group Still Standing

El Tiempo - ‘Nuestra tributaria no será solo para poner parches’: Miguel Gómez, ministro de Hacienda de Abelardo de la Espriella, cuenta detalles de su reforma

Infobae - Abelardo de la Espriella lanzó nuevo ultimátum a cabecillas de ELN, disidencias de las Farc y el Clan del Golfo: ‘Los voy a cazar como alimañas’

Bolivia Brief - Why Paz Surviving His Own Impossible Mandate is a Victory

La Razón - BCB difunde todo el calendario de devolución de depósitos en dólares

Primicias - CNE niega la entrega de formularios para la revocatoria de Daniel Noboa y María José Pinto

MercoPress - Fujimori Takes On Peru’s Presidency With Security and National Unity as Her Main Challenges

Peru Support Group - Congress Ratifies Measure to Ensure Impunity Over Human Rights Crimes

La Tercera - Senado despacha la megarreforma: revisa los principales artículos aprobados

The Chile Brief - Chile’s $60 Billion Paradox

Americas Quarterly - Milei and Argentina’s Two-Speed Economy

Bloomberg - As Milei’s Aura Fades, Argentina Starts to Look for a Third Way

Bloomberg - Argentina Inflation Slows to Lowest Level Since August, Milei Gains Momentum

Buenos Aires Herald - Milei Is Banking on Credit to Drive Economic Recovery. The Market Is Skeptical

Reuters - El Salvador President’s Party Nominates Bukele to Seek Third Term

El País - Los nuevos oligarcas de El Salvador: la vertiginosa bonanza del círculo de Bukele

ContraCorriente - La ENEE ya no genera ni distribuye la mayoría de la energía; ahora se discute quién controlará la transmisión

Infobae - La CIDH exigió a la dictadura de Ortega información sobre el paradero del obispo Mata, desaparecido desde hace más de dos semanas

The Economist - The Panama Canal Is Growing More Important

OCCRP - Co-Founder of Controversial Spyware Firm Had Israeli Diplomatic Passport - Relates to Panama’s purchase of NSO spyware.

Haitian Times - Dominican Republic Rules Out Troop Deployment to Haiti’s Anti-Gang Force

CBS News - Senior Defense Officials Looking at Cuba Military Options

Washington Post - Cuba Plunged Into 3rd Nationwide Blackout in 2 Weeks as Fuel Runs Low

The Diplomat - The China Factor in Cuba-US Tensions

WLRN - Miami Lawmakers Target Cuban Regime’s ‘Medical Missions’ With New Sanctions Push

Cayman Compass - Jamaica and Other Caribbean Leaders Defend US Deportee Transit Deal

The Economist - The Biggest Schools Training America’s Doctors Are in the Caribbean

Foreign Policy - Trump’s Boat Strikes Are Crimes Against Humanity

Washington Post - Europe Edges Toward U.S.-Style Boat Strikes in Fight Against Cocaine Surge

US Department of War - Remarks by Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby at the Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas

Pew Research Center - How Do Views of the U.S. and China Compare in Latin America?

New York Times - The Hunt for the Counterfeiter Trying to Make the Perfect Bill

Wall Street Journal - Wagner’s Remnants Are Running an Opioid Empire in the Center of Africa

The Guardian - Derision at US Chain Chipotle’s Plan to Sell Its Mexican Food in Mexico

NBC News - Argentine President Milei Won’t Attend the World Cup Final, Citing Superstition

New York Times - The Long-Running, Never-Ending Argument Over What Counts as ‘America’

Thanks for reading

While kayaking on the Galien River yesterday, I took this picture of three juvenile bald eagles. They are likely siblings. Their giant nest was in a nearby tree.

Have a good weekend!