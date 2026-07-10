Friday Reading List - 10 July 2026
Sans World Cup opinions meant to enrage.
Good morning from Chicago.
This week’s articles and newsletters
Monday - Is Abelardo the Colombian Bukele?
Tuesday - Six things I learned about social media rage from my accidentally viral World Cup comment
Wednesday - MAGA is turning against Maria Corina Machado again - Plus some comments on US policy toward Cuba and Argentina.
Thursday - Colombia Transition Notes - July 2026
I publish a free newsletter every Tuesday and a list of links every Friday. Paid subscribers also receive a Wednesday newsletter on US policy in Latin America and a Thursday deep dive on regional politics.
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Reading List
Foreign Affairs - Trump Is Remaking Latin America
Americas Quarterly - China Buys Brazil’s Soy and Beef—Not Its Loyalty
Americas Migration Brief - July 6, 2026
Chaufa - Honduras Pulls Back on Taiwan Ties & Trump Threatens Panama
Mexico Political Economist - No, the US Hasn’t Left the USMCA. This Is What’s Happening
CSIS - The United States Has Opted Not to Extend the USMCA
Crisis Group - Sinaloa’s War of the Splinters: Fighting Crime in Mexico under U.S. Threat
Washington Post - A Mexican Village Warned of a Cartel Offensive During the World Cup. Then the Drone Attacks Began
El País - How Organized Crime Captured a City in Mexico
Americas Quarterly - Mexico’s Weak Opposition—and Morena’s Hidden Fragility
InSight Crime - The Last Chapitos Standing: Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán
Infobae - Red ferroviaria de huachicol fiscal: FGR desmantela millonario esquema de contrabando de combustible en México
UPI - Brazil Warns of U.S. Military Intervention Risk After Terror Designation
Al Jazeera - Flavio Bolsonaro Asks Trump to Delay Tariffs on Brazil Until After Election
Brazilian Report - All in the Family
The Economist - Brazilian Cities Are Building Vast Surveillance Networks
Axios - How a Top State Dept. Official ‘Went Rogue’ Over Machado’s Venezuela Plans
New York Times - Repression Turns to Rage After Quakes in Venezuela
New York Times - From Haiti to Venezuela, Earthquakes Reveal Shift in U.S. Relief Efforts
Financial Times - Donald Trump Doubles Down on Support for Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez
Reuters - Quake-Hit Venezuela’s Push for a Swift Debt Deal Raises Fears of Future Crisis
Bloomberg - Oil Wildcatters Seek a Piece of Venezuela Despite Quakes
Wall Street Journal - How Venezuelan Bureaucracy Thwarted an American Earthquake Rescue Squad
CNN - Venezuela’s Acting President Is Facing Her Worst Crisis Yet. Could It Help Her Stay in Power?
The Guardian - ‘You Need to Be Brave’: Venezuela’s ‘Moles’ Search for Earthquake Victims
WOLA - “We Saw the Venezuelan State in Its Bare Bones”: The June 24 Earthquake’s Aftermath
Caracas Chronicles - Between Graves and Uncertainty: The Management of the Dead After Venezuela’s Quakes
Caracas Chronicles - Chávez’s Civic-Military Union: Another Collapsing Legacy
Task & Purpose - US Troops Working in Venezuelan Airport Tower as Aid Flows In
La Silla Vacía - Método, militancia y anticorrupción: señales del empalme de De La Espriella
La Silla Vacía - Hágase la luz: así es la crisis energética que le deja Petro a De la Espriella
InSight Crime - Can a New President’s Hard-Line Approach Stop the Spread of Coca in Colombia?
El País - La factura ambiental de la paz total
Bloomberg Línea - Bolivia busca atraer US$4.000 millones con el retorno de las cuentas de ahorro en dólares
Primicias - CNE da plazos para resolver pedidos de revocatoria del presidente Daniel Noboa
New Yorker - An Ecuadorian Fishing Boat Disappears Amid Trump’s Strikes in the Pacific
World Politics Review - Will a Keiko Fujimori Presidency Mean the Return of Autocracy to Peru?
Al Jazeera - Left-Wing Candidate Roberto Sanchez Concedes Peru Vote to Keiko Fujimori
Infobae - Organismo de la ONU declara ‘arbitraria’ la detención de Pedro Castillo y pide su liberación ‘inmediata’ e indemnización
MercoPress - Orsi Praises Fujimori’s ‘Exemplary Perseverance’ in a Cross-Ideological Call
Buenos Aires Herald - Milei Wants to Implement US-Style Government Shutdowns in Argentina
Buenos Aires Times - Argentina Unveils US$1.2 Billion Nuclear Reactor Plan Amid CNEA Lay-Offs Row
La Nación - El plan de Trump para redefinir el mapa de la Argentina
AULA Blog - Guatemala’s President Arévalo: When Honesty Is Not Enough
El Faro - Salvadoran Authorities Stonewall Each Other on Whereabouts of Missing CECOT Deportee
El Faro - Podcast: Bukele Sets Stage for Third Term in El Salvador
El Salvador Perspectives - AI in El Salvador
Infobae - Honduras: Sobrevivientes de la masacre en Rigores identificaron a los presuntos responsables, confirma la Policía
America Magazine - U.S. Condemns Detention of Nicaraguan Bishop as Church Awaits Proof of His Safety
Washington Post - Haitians in U.S. Fear Mass Deportations; Haiti Fears Mass Return
The Hill - Trump Faces GOP Pushback After Supreme Court Greenlights TPS Deportations for Haitians
Washington Post - Jamaicans Protest Deal With U.S. to Host Deportees From Other Countries
Miami Herald - Trinidad and Tobago PM Wants Caribbean Court of Justice to Intervene in Latest Quarrel
Al Jazeera - Cuba Sees Nationwide Power Blackout for Third Time in Six Months
USA Today - Castro Heir Wants a Trump Deal: His Exclusive First US Interview
The Guardian - Will Trump Invade Cuba?
Wall Street Journal - Cuba’s Vast Surveillance Network Preserves the Communist Party’s Grip on Power
Wall Street Journal - U.S. Targets One of Cuba’s Last Lifelines: Its Army of Overseas Doctors
The Atlantic - The Results Are In on Trump’s Boat-Strike Campaign
ACLED - Latin America and the Caribbean Overview: July 2026
Expediente Abierto - China’s Expanding Footprint in Guyana
NPR - Mexico’s World Cup Run Ends With Loss to England at Estadio Azteca
Thanks for reading
Two graphs I’ve drafted up with the help of AI but haven’t written about yet. I’ll get around to it at some point.
Have a good weekend!