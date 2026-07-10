Good morning from Chicago.

This week’s articles and newsletters

I publish a free newsletter every Tuesday and a list of links every Friday. Paid subscribers also receive a Wednesday newsletter on US policy in Latin America and a Thursday deep dive on regional politics.

Thanks to everyone who subscribes and supports this newsletter. It’s $9 per month or $90 per year for individuals and $350 per year for institutions.

Reading List

Foreign Affairs - Trump Is Remaking Latin America

Americas Quarterly - China Buys Brazil’s Soy and Beef—Not Its Loyalty

Americas Migration Brief - July 6, 2026

Chaufa - Honduras Pulls Back on Taiwan Ties & Trump Threatens Panama

Mexico Political Economist - No, the US Hasn’t Left the USMCA. This Is What’s Happening

CSIS - The United States Has Opted Not to Extend the USMCA

Crisis Group - Sinaloa’s War of the Splinters: Fighting Crime in Mexico under U.S. Threat

Washington Post - A Mexican Village Warned of a Cartel Offensive During the World Cup. Then the Drone Attacks Began

El País - How Organized Crime Captured a City in Mexico

Americas Quarterly - Mexico’s Weak Opposition—and Morena’s Hidden Fragility

InSight Crime - The Last Chapitos Standing: Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán

Infobae - Red ferroviaria de huachicol fiscal: FGR desmantela millonario esquema de contrabando de combustible en México

UPI - Brazil Warns of U.S. Military Intervention Risk After Terror Designation

Al Jazeera - Flavio Bolsonaro Asks Trump to Delay Tariffs on Brazil Until After Election

Brazilian Report - All in the Family

The Economist - Brazilian Cities Are Building Vast Surveillance Networks

Axios - How a Top State Dept. Official ‘Went Rogue’ Over Machado’s Venezuela Plans

New York Times - Repression Turns to Rage After Quakes in Venezuela

New York Times - From Haiti to Venezuela, Earthquakes Reveal Shift in U.S. Relief Efforts

Financial Times - Donald Trump Doubles Down on Support for Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez

Reuters - Quake-Hit Venezuela’s Push for a Swift Debt Deal Raises Fears of Future Crisis

Bloomberg - Oil Wildcatters Seek a Piece of Venezuela Despite Quakes

Wall Street Journal - How Venezuelan Bureaucracy Thwarted an American Earthquake Rescue Squad

CNN - Venezuela’s Acting President Is Facing Her Worst Crisis Yet. Could It Help Her Stay in Power?

The Guardian - ‘You Need to Be Brave’: Venezuela’s ‘Moles’ Search for Earthquake Victims

WOLA - “We Saw the Venezuelan State in Its Bare Bones”: The June 24 Earthquake’s Aftermath

Caracas Chronicles - Between Graves and Uncertainty: The Management of the Dead After Venezuela’s Quakes

Caracas Chronicles - Chávez’s Civic-Military Union: Another Collapsing Legacy

Task & Purpose - US Troops Working in Venezuelan Airport Tower as Aid Flows In

La Silla Vacía - Método, militancia y anticorrupción: señales del empalme de De La Espriella

La Silla Vacía - Hágase la luz: así es la crisis energética que le deja Petro a De la Espriella

InSight Crime - Can a New President’s Hard-Line Approach Stop the Spread of Coca in Colombia?

El País - La factura ambiental de la paz total

Bloomberg Línea - Bolivia busca atraer US$4.000 millones con el retorno de las cuentas de ahorro en dólares

Primicias - CNE da plazos para resolver pedidos de revocatoria del presidente Daniel Noboa

New Yorker - An Ecuadorian Fishing Boat Disappears Amid Trump’s Strikes in the Pacific

World Politics Review - Will a Keiko Fujimori Presidency Mean the Return of Autocracy to Peru?

Al Jazeera - Left-Wing Candidate Roberto Sanchez Concedes Peru Vote to Keiko Fujimori

Infobae - Organismo de la ONU declara ‘arbitraria’ la detención de Pedro Castillo y pide su liberación ‘inmediata’ e indemnización

MercoPress - Orsi Praises Fujimori’s ‘Exemplary Perseverance’ in a Cross-Ideological Call

Buenos Aires Herald - Milei Wants to Implement US-Style Government Shutdowns in Argentina

Buenos Aires Times - Argentina Unveils US$1.2 Billion Nuclear Reactor Plan Amid CNEA Lay-Offs Row

La Nación - El plan de Trump para redefinir el mapa de la Argentina

AULA Blog - Guatemala’s President Arévalo: When Honesty Is Not Enough

El Faro - Salvadoran Authorities Stonewall Each Other on Whereabouts of Missing CECOT Deportee

El Faro - Podcast: Bukele Sets Stage for Third Term in El Salvador

El Salvador Perspectives - AI in El Salvador

Infobae - Honduras: Sobrevivientes de la masacre en Rigores identificaron a los presuntos responsables, confirma la Policía

America Magazine - U.S. Condemns Detention of Nicaraguan Bishop as Church Awaits Proof of His Safety

Washington Post - Haitians in U.S. Fear Mass Deportations; Haiti Fears Mass Return

The Hill - Trump Faces GOP Pushback After Supreme Court Greenlights TPS Deportations for Haitians

Washington Post - Jamaicans Protest Deal With U.S. to Host Deportees From Other Countries

Miami Herald - Trinidad and Tobago PM Wants Caribbean Court of Justice to Intervene in Latest Quarrel

Al Jazeera - Cuba Sees Nationwide Power Blackout for Third Time in Six Months

USA Today - Castro Heir Wants a Trump Deal: His Exclusive First US Interview

The Guardian - Will Trump Invade Cuba?

Wall Street Journal - Cuba’s Vast Surveillance Network Preserves the Communist Party’s Grip on Power

Wall Street Journal - U.S. Targets One of Cuba’s Last Lifelines: Its Army of Overseas Doctors

The Atlantic - The Results Are In on Trump’s Boat-Strike Campaign

ACLED - Latin America and the Caribbean Overview: July 2026

Expediente Abierto - China’s Expanding Footprint in Guyana

NPR - Mexico’s World Cup Run Ends With Loss to England at Estadio Azteca

Thanks for reading

Two graphs I’ve drafted up with the help of AI but haven’t written about yet. I’ll get around to it at some point.

Have a good weekend!