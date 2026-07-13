The short answer to whether Peru’s new president is removed early comes down to which of the following two statements is correct:

Fujimori is forced out like every other Peruvian president.

Fujimori makes it through her term because she is the exception due to her control of the legislature and political system.

Variables playing against Fujimori’s stability:

Peru has had six presidents forced from office in the past ten years. That’s a tough base rate to fight against.

Fujimori was elected with less than a majority of the country. Her opponent, Roberto Sanchez, won a majority of the votes inside of Peru including 16 of Peru’s 24 voting regions. The president-elect’s margin of victory came from voters abroad. Many of the people who voted for her did so because they viewed her as the “less bad” alternative, not out of real support. That gives her low approval from the opening days.

A portion of the population believes she was elected illegitimately, and some of that population is geographically concentrated in ways that can make parts of the country ungovernable if they protest.

There is a long-term anti-Fujimori sentiment in parts of the country, and citizens will be monitoring any abuses of power closely given her father’s legacy.

Peru’s citizens expect results on the economy and security. If she doesn’t deliver or is hit by some external shock, she will face public opposition even from her geographic areas of support.

See Kast in Chile and Paz in Bolivia. Fujimori’s inauguration runs into a regional pattern of entering office and facing a popularity downturn and short honeymoon.

While she has the largest blocs in both houses of Congress, she does not have a majority.

Despite all that, I think the consensus among analysts both inside and outside Peru is that Fujimori completes her term and is quite powerful as president. The reasons for that are: