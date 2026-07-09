Colombia Transition Notes - July 2026
Don't panic.
President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella announced this week that he is suspending the presidential transition process (empalme) in which the outgoing administration shares information with the incoming government officials. In response to Petro’s continued refusal to recognize the presidential election results, de la Espriella accused Petro of plotting…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Latin America Risk Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.