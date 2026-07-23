Chile - Kast’s economy - July 2026
Chile's president will get his tax and economic reform passed by the Congress. That may not be enough to save the economy and his approval ratings.
Chile’s Congress is nearly done approving the tax and economic reform package that President Kast wants. The law cuts the corporate tax rate, limits which new universities can join the free tuition program, and allows companies to receive compensation when environmental disputes delay their investment projects. Overall, it’s a big legislati…
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