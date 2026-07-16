Quaest’s poll published Wednesday has President Lula at 45% against Flavio Bolsonaro’s 37% in a hypothetical runoff, up from a 44-38 lead in June and a 42-41 tie in May. Lula leads the first round 40-28. For the first time since July 2025, more Brazilians approve of Lula’s work (48%) than disapprove (47%). The poll mirrors several other polls over the p…